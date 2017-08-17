Niagara water concerns

Less than 3 weeks after the Niagara Falls Water Board discharged sewage directly into the Niagara River, turning the water black, it happened again yesterday.

Christine Clark-Hess sent us video she took of smelly, brown water pouring into the Niagara River Tuesday afternoon.

“There’s two outlets. Out of one is clear water, the second outlet to the other side was brown, a muddy clay colour. It was really discolouring the water.” And she says the smell was disgusting.

This comes two and a half weeks after the Niagara Falls Water board pumped black water into the Niagara River. Human error was blamed for that discharge. Niagara Falls councillor Wayne Thompson is furious that it happened again.

The Department of Environmental Conservation in Niagara Falls New York is looking into yesterdays wastewater discharge. They believe heavy rains yesterday afternoon may have caused it.

“I don’t believe that should happen, no matter what rain there was or whatever the conditions.” Wayne Thompson.

The Niagara Falls Water Board announced that global engineering firm Aecom has been hired to review the July 29th black water discharge. Officials say Tuesday’s incident isn’t related.