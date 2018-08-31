Niagara teacher on trial

A Niagara teacher who was charged last year with child pornography offences was sentenced today. 54 year old Allen “Jay” Fiocca of St. Catharines is facing six months in prison and three years probation. It was an emotional day for both the victims families as well as Fioccas’.

Exactly one year ago today, Allen “Jay” Fiocca was arrested for making, possessing, and distributing child pornography of female children some as young as 6.

After last year’s search warrant, Niagara Police discovered over 60 images as well as other obscene material on his electronic devices.

The defense explained that at the time Fiocca was accessing these photos, he was going through a period of isolation. Within the span of about 7 years, Fiocca lost his mother, father, brother, and was also going through a break up with his now ex-wife.

Fiocca stood up before the court today and apologized saying that he once taught children how to take responsibility for their mistakes, and that he will do just that. He also said that he’s had a long hard year to think about what he’s done.

Members of the victims’ families were also present today, many sitting through and leaving the trial in tears.

The judge called child pornography toxic and said that sexualizing people at a young age needs to stop.

He also said he’s prosecuted lots of people who do everything right in their lives, and one thing wrong, and that Fiocca falls within that category. He concluded that the risk of re-offending is low.

Fiocca has been teaching for 25 years but will not be allowed to be in a position of authority with children any longer. He is also not to have any communication with the victims and must be 100 metres from them at all times.