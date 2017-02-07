Niagara Square gets a facelift

A once-bustling mall in Niagara Falls is getting a facelift. Part of Niagara Square will be closed for construction later this year and some tenants are feeling the pressure to find a new home soon.

Part of the mall will close May 1st as its owners plan to revamp the building. The shopping mall located just off of Montrose road was built in 1977 and has over 80 units, but many are vacant.

RioCan real estate investment says the enclosed area of the mall will be demolished and replaced by an outdoor mall similar to the Outlet Collection at Niagara. Several stores including the movie theatre will remain open during construction, but some tenants are scrambling to find space before the April 30th deadline.

The Niagara Falls Humane Society’s adoption centre has called the mall home for over 7 years and has found loving homes for over 2 000 pets. The space was donated by RioCan and the organization says it will have trouble finding another open-concept space.

The Humane Society is looking for a donated space and money to help with the eventual move.