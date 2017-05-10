Man arrested after Niagara school placed on lockdown

A 20-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly uttering a threat towards a student which prompted police to put a school on lockdown.

Police say a man made a “credible threat” towards a student at Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School Wednesday morning.

School officials received information that the man may be armed with a weapon and the school was immediately placed on lockdown.

Other schools in the nearby area were also notified and implemented safety procedures.

Niagara Police Const. Phil Gavin said on Twitter that significant resources were sent to search the area including drones and members of the emergency task unit, K9 unit, and marine unit.

Officers located the suspect north of Lakeshore Rd. and Niagara St. Police seized an imitation weapon from the man’s possession.

Hayden Ross Walsh, of St. Catharines, has been charged with uttering a threat.

Officials lifted the lockdown at the high school around 12:30 p.m.

Anyone with information about this incident to contact Niagara police.