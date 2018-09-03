Niagara Regional Police looking for three men after break-in

;
Niagara Regional Police are on the hunt for three men following a break-in at a house near the Niagara River yesterday.

Police say three men with weapons forced their way into a home in the area of Waterloo and Bertie Streets in Fort Erie.They searched the house, then took off in a black sedan travelling west on Bertie.

Police say all three men are about 20 years old.

The first is described as being black with dread locks. He is average height and weight and wore a dark hoodie.

Police say the second is also black, about five-foot-six-inches tall and was wearing a mask.

The third is a white man with short brown hair. he was also wearing dark clothes.



