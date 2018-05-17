Niagara Regional police invite the media for police training

A police officer who refused to use lethal force during last month’s deadly van attack in Toronto is being praised for his actions.

Niagara police took the opportunity to invite CHCH and other media behind the scenes, to show how officers are trained to deal with these difficult situations.

Reporters were put through drills that included weapon training from tasers, pepper spray, to brute force.

“All situations can be different, can have different outcomes based on the officer attending and a multitude of different factors on scene.” Niagara Regional police.

Including the decision to reach for a gun. In 2016 Niagara officers pointed their guns 51 times, deployed a taser 71 times, while a baton was used just once.