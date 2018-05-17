;
Watch CHCH Live 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Niagara Regional police invite the media for police training

Posted:
Category: Niagara
Tags: niagara regional police, police, training


A police officer who refused to use lethal force during last month’s deadly van attack in Toronto is being praised for his actions.

Niagara police took the opportunity to invite CHCH and other media behind the scenes, to show how officers are trained to deal with these difficult situations.

Reporters were put through drills that included weapon training from tasers, pepper spray, to brute force.

“All situations can be different, can have different outcomes based on the officer attending and a multitude of different factors on scene.” Niagara Regional police.

Including the decision to reach for a gun. In 2016 Niagara officers pointed their guns 51 times, deployed a taser 71 times, while a baton was used just once.



LATEST STORIES

Closing arguments in the Barton st jail inquest

Ramadan begins

The Hamilton Bulldogs are heading to Regina in pursuit of the Memorial Cup

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php