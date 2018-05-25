Niagara Regional police investigating the theft of Blue Jay rings

Niagara Regional police are investigating a break and enter of a residence in Niagara Falls on May 15th.

Several unique collectable items were stolen including:

A 1993 Toronto Blue Jays World Series men’s gold ring with “World Champions” on it. The centre “pendant” of the ring was stolen. The pendant portion has a Toronto Blue Jays logo with a large diamond and many smaller diamonds surrounding it. The ring is valued at in excess of $700

A 1992 Toronto Blue Jays World Series women’s gold ring. It has a Blue Jays logo in the middle with a large diamond and many smaller diamonds surrounding it. The ring is valued at in excess of $5000

A 1991 Major League Baseball All-Star women’s white-gold ring.

A 15 year gold employee Toronto Blue Jay women’s ring. The inside of the ring is inscribed with the words “15 yr service”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Matt Sigfrid at Matthew.Sigfrid@niagarapolice.ca or call 905-688-4111 ext 8454.