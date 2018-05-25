;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Niagara Regional police investigating the theft of Blue Jay rings

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Niagara
Tags: Blue Jays, break and enter, niagara falls, rings, theft

Jays_Ring_1

Niagara Regional police are investigating a break and enter of a residence in Niagara Falls on May 15th.

Several unique collectable items were stolen including:

Jays_Ring_1

A 1993 Toronto Blue Jays World Series men’s gold ring with “World Champions” on it.  The centre “pendant” of the ring was stolen.  The pendant portion has a Toronto Blue Jays logo with a large diamond and many smaller diamonds surrounding it. The ring is valued at in excess of $700

Jays_Ring_2

A 1992 Toronto Blue Jays World Series women’s gold ring.  It has a Blue Jays logo in the middle with a large diamond and many smaller diamonds surrounding it. The ring is valued at in excess of $5000

Jays_Ring_3

A 1991 Major League Baseball All-Star women’s white-gold ring.

Jays_Ring_4

A 15 year gold employee Toronto Blue Jay women’s ring. The inside of the ring is inscribed with the words “15 yr service”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Matt Sigfrid at Matthew.Sigfrid@niagarapolice.ca or call 905-688-4111 ext 8454.



LATEST STORIES

Cheer on the Hamilton Bulldogs at the 'Dog Pound'

Niagara Regional police investigating the theft of Blue Jay rings

Weinstein turns himself in

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php