Niagara Region to host 2021 Canada Summer Games

Niagara Region has been selected as host of the 2021 Canada Summer Games.

The announcement was made during a press conference in Toronto on Wednesday.

“This announcement today solidifies Niagara’s role as a major sporting destination, and I would like I acknowledge and thank everyone across Niagara who contributed to the development of our comprehensive case to secure the summer games,” said Doug Hamilton, Chair, 2021 Canada Summer Games Bid Committee in a press release. “The Canada Summer Games are an important part of developing athletes across our country and I’m proud that Niagara will be playing host to so many talented athletes, coaches, trainers and other supporters.”

The games will welcome over 5,000 athletes from across the country and more than 30,000 visitors. It will feature 17 sports, over 250 events and a multicultural festival.

The event will be the third time Ontario has hosted the games. Thunder Bay played host in 1981 and London in 2001.

Niagara Region says it projects the games will have an economic impact of roughly $240 million and “with support for 1,500 jobs and $76 million in salaries and wages.

The 2017 Canada Summer Games will be held in Winnipeg from July 28 to August 13.