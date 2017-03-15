Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Niagara region expected to get hit with more snow by morning

A winter storm warning remains in effect for Niagara Falls as about 30 centimetres of snow is expected to be dumped on the Niagara region by Wednesday morning.

White out conditions shut down schools and businesses and heavy snowfall was to blame for a crash on Bunting Road in St.Catharines.

A FedEx delivery truck slid off the road and into a hydro pole. Luckily no one was hurt, but Niagara Police responded to a handful of similar calls throughout the day.

Niagara police are asking people to use caution when out on the roads and say if you don’t need to go out – stay put.

The Niagara region’s four salt-yards have been busy over the past 24 hours and about 30 plows are expected to stay on the roads well into the evening.


