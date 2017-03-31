2016 Business Excellence Awards
Niagara police want to speak with three ‘persons of interest’ in graffiti investigation

Beamsvillegrafitti

Niagara police are hoping the public can help identify three “persons of interest” in an investigation into a rash of graffiti in Beamsville.

Police received a number of tips after they released pictures of the “tags” that were spray painted on Senator Gibson Public school on John St. and a nearby play structure.

Graffitischool4 schoolgraffiti

Investigators say it cost thousands of dollars to remove and replace the “permanently damaged equipment.”

Niagara police have released images of three “persons of interest” they would like to speak to about this investigation. They are advising them to come forward and speak directly with police.

Anyone who has information or can identify the “persons of interest” are asked by police to contact Detective Constable Martyn Rosborough at 905-688-4111 ext. 5436 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Beamsville2 Beamsville5 Beamsville6


