Niagara police shut down illegal marijuana dispensary

Category: Niagara
Two women are facing charges after Niagara police seized $39,500 worth of drugs from an illegal marijuana dispensary.

Police say since the beginning of April they have been receiving information about a dispensary operating on Wright St. in St. Catharines.

Officers executed a search warrant around 2 p.m. Wednesday and seized 2903 grams of marijuana, 135 grams of shatter, 322 pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes and 370 marijuana oil capsules. They also found $4,650 in cash.

Angela Millar, 38, and Abbigail Millar, 32, are charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.

They have both been released from custody and are scheduled for a court appearance in June.

Niagara police are reminding residents that marijuana dispensaries are illegal, and the sale of marijuana from these locations is considered trafficking.

Police say they will continue to monitor and actively investigate these types of businesses.


