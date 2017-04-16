Niagara Police Sergeant charged with mischief

Niagara Regional Police say an officer has been charged with mischief.

Sergeant David Bridel, an officer on the force for the past 21 years, was charged on Saturday morning after police launched an investigation on Friday.

Investigators remain tight lipped and won’t release any details about the allegation but say a member of the public called police about a situation in St. Catharines.

Police said Bridel was off-duty at the time of the allegation. He has been released from custody and will appear in court on Tuesday, May 23.