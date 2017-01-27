Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Niagara police seize ‘debt list’ and fentanyl, two men charged

Two men in Niagara Falls are facing drug trafficking charges after police seized thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl.

Niagara Police Opioid Investigation Unit and the Guns and Gangs Unit seized cash, a debt list, cell phones and fentanyl patches with a street value of $8575.

Gaetano Mallia, 57, and Christopher Ridgeway, 32, have been charged with being in possession of a schedule substance for the purpose of trafficking.


