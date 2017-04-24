2016 Business Excellence Awards
Niagara police seek help locating missing woman

FayOakford

The Niagara Regional Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Niagara Falls woman.

Fifty-three-year-old Fay Vain Oakford was last seen on January 12 in the area of Main St. in Niagara Falls.

Police describe Oakford as an aboriginal woman, approximately five-foot-four, a medium build, with dark hair and a tattoo on her upper left arm.

She is known to have ties to Toronto and Ottawa areas.

Police say foul play is not suspected but they are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on Oakford’s whereabouts is asked to contact Niagara police.


