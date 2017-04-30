Niagara Police searching for suspects in month-old assault in St. Catharines

Niagara Police are investigating a vicious assault that was caught on camera but never reported to them.

Photos were released by police showing a group of four young men and two young women in the area of St. Paul Street in downtown St. Catharines, behind the Meridian Centre at about 1:50 a.m. on April 22.

The group walked onto a lit pathway behind the Marilyn Walker School of Fine and Performing Arts where Police say the group targeted a man who was walking alone. The man was struck with an object and kicked while he laid on the ground. The attackers went through his pockets and then took off westbound on the path.

Police are looking to identify the people responsible.