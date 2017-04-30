2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Niagara Police searching for suspects in month-old assault in St. Catharines

Posted:
Category: News, Niagara
Tags: assault, downtown, niagara police, st catharines, st. Paul street

Niagara Police are investigating a vicious assault that was caught on camera but never reported to them.

Photos were released by police showing a group of four young men and two young women in the area of St. Paul Street in downtown St. Catharines, behind the Meridian Centre at about 1:50 a.m. on April 22.

The group walked onto a lit pathway behind the Marilyn Walker School of Fine and Performing Arts where Police say the group targeted a man who was walking alone. The man was struck with an object and kicked while he laid on the ground. The attackers went through his pockets and then took off westbound on the path.

Police are looking to identify the people responsible.


LATEST STORIES

Niagara Police searching for suspects in month-old assault in St. Catharines

War Amps helps youth amputees tackle life and bullying with positive attitudes

Ontario issues warning to pet owners for rabies prevention

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php