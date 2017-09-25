Watch CHCH Live
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Niagara police search for missing St. Catharines woman

Posted:
Category: Niagara
Tags: missing, niagara, person, police, st catharines

carolcuncliffe2

Niagara Regional Police are searching for a St. Catharines woman who has been missing since Sunday.

Carol Cuncliffe, 70, was last seen near the St. Catharines bus terminal. Police called the investigation “high risk” and say they are concerned for her welfare.

She is described as having grey, wavy hair with a natural white stripe that runs along the side and a thin build.

Cuncliffe was last seen wearing a dark blue, long-sleeved shirt with white checks on it, dark grey pants that unzip at the knee and black shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Niagara police.


LATEST STORIES

Invictus athletes to visit Niagara Falls

Heat warning continues

Hamilton woman, 51, killed in fatal crash on Burlington Skyway

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php