Niagara police search for missing St. Catharines woman

Niagara Regional Police are searching for a St. Catharines woman who has been missing since Sunday.

Carol Cuncliffe, 70, was last seen near the St. Catharines bus terminal. Police called the investigation “high risk” and say they are concerned for her welfare.

She is described as having grey, wavy hair with a natural white stripe that runs along the side and a thin build.

Cuncliffe was last seen wearing a dark blue, long-sleeved shirt with white checks on it, dark grey pants that unzip at the knee and black shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Niagara police.