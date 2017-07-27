‘Time is of the essence’ Niagara police search for missing woman

Niagara police are concerned for the welfare of a 35-year-old woman who appeared disoriented before she went missing on Tuesday.

Crystal Perry was last seen around 10 p.m. in the area of Dominion and Burleigh roads in Fort Erie.

Police say Perry appeared to be confused or disoriented and is believed to be on foot.

Officers are asking the public to be on the lookout and check their backyards and outbuildings for any sign of her.

“We’ve had significant resources out overnight trying to find her,” said police spokesperson P.C. Phil Gavin.

She is described as roughly five-foot-five, 170 lbs, with short blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a white tank top, black shorts and no shoes.

“We absolutely are concerned for Crystal’s welfare,” said Gavin. “We are calling it a critical missing person. That is a person who we have significant concern for their welfare and time is of the essence in finding them.”

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Niagara police.