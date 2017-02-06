Niagara police search for missing 89-year-old man

Niagara police are looking for a missing St. Catharines senior who has not been seen or heard from since Saturday.

Michael Kisluk, 89, is described as male, white, 5’8”, approximately 230 lbs, clean shaven with a full head of grey hair. He wears glasses and has two hearing aids. He is believed to be driving his grey 2010 Toyota Corolla with license plate number BRXA 392.

Kisluk’s family says this behavior is out of character and they are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Niagara police.