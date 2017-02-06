Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Niagara police search for missing 89-year-old man

Posted:
Category: Niagara
Tags: man, missing, niagara, police, senior, St. Cathanrines

MIchaelkisluk

Niagara police are looking for a missing St. Catharines senior who has not been seen or heard from since Saturday.

Michael Kisluk, 89, is described as male, white, 5’8”, approximately 230 lbs, clean shaven with a full head of grey hair. He wears glasses and has two hearing aids. He is believed to be driving his grey 2010 Toyota Corolla with license plate number BRXA 392.

Kisluk’s family says this behavior is out of character and they are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Niagara police.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php