Niagara police search for missing 71-year-old man

The Niagara Regional Police Service is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 71-year-old man.

Kenneth James MacDonald was visiting Niagara Falls on Tuesday when he became separated from his family around 4:30 p.m. near Kitchener St.

Police are concerned for his well-being due to recent health concerns and say he is not familiar with the area.

MacDonald is described as five-foot-seven, weighing 170 lbs, with grey short hair and glasses. He was last seen wearing blue running shoes with white trim, blue casual pants and a navy blue polo jacket with a maroon coloured shirt underneath.

Anyone who many have information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Niagara police.


