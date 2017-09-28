Niagara police search for couple wanted in Southern Ontario ‘crime spree’

A 24-year-old man and 22-year-old woman are wanted by multiple police services across Southern Ontario in connection with an extensive crime spree.

Kevin Stapleford-Francalanza and Rachel Hayden are wanted on dozens of charges that range from vehicle and gas theft to shoplifting.

The spree involved at least 25 incidents that took place between August 16 and September 26. In the most recent incident, police say the suspects damaged several vehicles and police cruisers while attempting to evade arrest in a Niagara-on-the-Lake parking lot.

They pair both have significant connections to the Niagara Region and St. Catharines area.

Police say they are known to change vehicles frequently and are considered a risk to the public. If you see them, do not approach and call 9-1-1 immediately.

Police issued advice to the duo through a public safety warning posted on their website that says, “If you know or are in contact with Stapleford-Francalanza and 22 year old Rachel Hayden, or if they are reading this, please contact a lawyer arrange for your peaceful and safe surrender.”