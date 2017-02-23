Niagara police offer $50K reward in cold case murder

Niagara police are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction in the 2010 murder of a senior who was found bound in the basement of a burning home.

On August 4, 2010, emergency crews were called to a home on Oakwood Avenue in St. Catharines for a house fire.

Police say neighbours could hear 74-year-old Livia Beirnes, who lived alone in the home, calling for help from the basement.

Firefighters arrived and located Beirnes in the basement where she was tied up and unable to escape the burning home.

She died in hospital the next day.

Niagara police have been actively investigating this case since 2010 and say they are “determined to bring the responsible person or persons before the courts and bring closure for the Beirnes family.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Jamie Munro at 905-688-4111.