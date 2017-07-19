Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Niagara police need help locating missing woman

Posted:
Category: Niagara
Laura Heather McIntosh

The Niagara Regional Police Service is asking the public for help in locating a missing 23-year-old woman.

Laura Heather McIntosh was last seen at her home on Effingham St. near Tice Rd. in Pelham, Ont. after being dropped off by a friend at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

She is described as six-feet tall, with a medium build, purple hair and a pierced septum.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Niagara police 3 District in Welland at 905-688-4111 ext 3300.


