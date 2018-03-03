2017 Business Nomination
Niagara Police are looking for missing St. Catharines man

TrevorVanleeuwen2

Photo: Niagara Regional Police

Niagara Regional police are asking the public to help them find a missing St. Catharines man.

Police say 47-year-old Trevor Vanleeuwen left his home early Friday morning.

They say his family is concerned for his welfare.

Vanleeuwen is described as being white, 5’10”. He has a stocky build and short blond hair.

Police say he may be wearing a black winter dress-style jacket and black dress shoes.

If you see Vanleeuwen, call Niagara police at 905-688-4111.




