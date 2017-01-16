Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Niagara police looking for missing girl, 15

WilfredaMurenga

Niagara police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Wilfreda Murenga was last seen at Niagara Christian College in Fort Erie around 11:30 p.m. on January 14.

She is described female, black, 5’5″, a thin build with black short hair and is originally from Kenya. It is believed that she was wearing black pants with a white long sleeve shirt and a bright blue hat with a stripe on it.

Wilfreda was carrying several personal bags when she was last seen and police are concerned about her well-being.


