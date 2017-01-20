Niagara police looking for 2 men after jewellery store robbery

Niagara Police are looking for two men after Bridgeburg Jewellers in Fort Erie was robbed late yesterday afternoon.

The robbers smashed a window with a brick and stole several pieces of jewellery.

Both men were white and in their early 20’s

The first is described as 6 feet tall, clean shaven with a slim build. He was wearing a dark jacket, orange shirt and blue pants.

The second man is around 5’9″, with dark hair and a medium build. He was wearing a dark jacket and blue jeans.