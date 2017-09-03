Watch CHCH Live
Niagara police investigating after three people were injured in Sunday morning shooting

Niagara Regional Police are investigating after a shooting at a nightclub in Thorold, Sunday morning.

Police say it happened at about 4:45 a.m. at the L8 Club at the corner of Lundy’s Lane and Thorold Townline Road.

Investigators say three people suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Niagara Police Media Relations officer Stephanie Sabourin told CHCH News they continue to investigate but was unable to provide details about what led to the incident.

