Niagara police investigating after three people were injured in Sunday morning shooting

Niagara Regional Police are investigating after a shooting at a nightclub in Thorold, Sunday morning.

Police say it happened at about 4:45 a.m. at the L8 Club at the corner of Lundy’s Lane and Thorold Townline Road.

Investigators say three people suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Niagara Police Media Relations officer Stephanie Sabourin told CHCH News they continue to investigate but was unable to provide details about what led to the incident.

More to come.