Niagara Police investigating after a stabbing in Port Colborne

Niagara Police are investigating after a fight between several people resulted in stabbing in Port Colborne.

Police say the fight happened around 2:30 this morning near the intersection of King Street at Charlotte Street.

Video shows police and several paramedics attending the scene. Three people were hurt but police would not confirm how many were stabbed or what type of weapon was used.

Police did confirm a 19 year-old man and a 26 year-old man were involved.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to give them a call.