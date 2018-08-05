;
Watch CHCH Live 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Niagara Police investigating after a stabbing in Port Colborne

Posted:
Category: News, Niagara
Tags: investigation, niagara police, port colbone, stabbing


Niagara Police are investigating after a fight between several people resulted in stabbing in Port Colborne.

Police say the fight happened around 2:30 this morning near the intersection of King Street at Charlotte Street.

Video shows police and several paramedics attending the scene. Three people were hurt but police would not confirm how many were stabbed or what type of weapon was used.

Police did confirm a 19 year-old man and a 26 year-old man were involved.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to give them a call.



LATEST STORIES

Heat warning issued for Southern Ontario

What's open and closed for the civic holiday

Ice Cream Carnival

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php