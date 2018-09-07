Niagara Regional Police investigating crash in Thorold

Niagara Regional Police are investigating what appears to be a single-vehicle crash in Thorold on Friday.

Police were called to the area of Highway 20 and Allanport Rd. around 11 a.m.

They say it appears to be a single-vehicle crash involving just one occupant.

Car into the ditch HWY 20 road closed east side of Allanburg Bridge avoid the area ⁦@NiagRegPolice⁩ ⁦@NiagaraEMS⁩ also on scene pic.twitter.com/OGtFPdLeB6 — Thorold Fire & Emergency Services (@ThoroldFire) September 7, 2018

Police are asking people to avoid the area and use alternate routes including the Thorold Tunnel.