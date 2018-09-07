;
Watch CHCH Live 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Niagara Regional Police investigating crash in Thorold

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Niagara
Tags: crash, Highway 20, niagara regional police, thorold

hwy 20 crash thorold

 

Niagara Regional Police are investigating what appears to be a single-vehicle crash in Thorold on Friday.

Police were called to the area of Highway 20 and Allanport Rd. around 11 a.m.

They say it appears to be a single-vehicle crash involving just one occupant.

Police are asking people to avoid the area and use alternate routes including the Thorold Tunnel.



LATEST STORIES

Halton Police investigate violent robbery in Burlington

Niagara Regional Police investigating crash in Thorold

It's all fair in West Niagara

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php