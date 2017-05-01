Niagara police investigate vicious attack caught on camera

Niagara police are investigating a vicious attack that was captured on camera but never reported to police.

Investigators say the assault happened on April 22 around 1:50 a.m. in downtown St. Catharines.

A group four male youths and two female youth attacked a man walking by himself on a pathway behind the Marilyn Walker School of Fine Arts and Performing.

The victim was struck with an object and kicked while he was laying on the ground. The group went through the victim’s pockets and then fled the area.

Police are seeking assistance from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information that can help with the investigation.