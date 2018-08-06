Niagara police investigate gas station robbery

Niagara police are investigating an early-morning armed robbery at a St. Catharines gas station on Monday.

Shortly after 3 a.m., a masked person armed with a knife walked into the gas station kiosk at 300 Glendale Ave. and demanded cash and cigarettes.

The suspect fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and goods. The thief was last seen running southbound toward Burleigh Hill.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information that could help with the investigation to call Detective Cst. Warkentin at 905-688-4111, ext. 9471.