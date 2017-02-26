Niagara police investigate fatal crash

A Niagara woman in her early 20’s is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Mountain road last night.

Friends on social media identified the woman as Jessica Edwards. A post online from one of her friends says, “What a sweet soul heaven gained last night. Thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Jessica Edwards. You were one person who made college residence easy for me to transition to. Such great memories will never be forgotten.”

Another friend posted this photo and said Jessica was a vibrant woman who was always helping others.

A family member of one of the survivors of the crash says the woman and her three friends were picked up by an Uber driver shortly before 11 o’clock Friday night. They were heading to a party, driving along mountain road in the area of Taylor road when their car was t-boned.

Niagara police told a family member that the driver was impaired and alone in the car. A family member told CHCH news the driver went through a stop sign at the intersection. One of the passengers in the Uber car was taken to Hamilton General and is in serious but stable condition. The Uber driver and two other passengers are expected to be okay. Police say 32 year old Kimberley Servos of Thorold is facing charges relating to impaired driving causing death and also causing bodily harm.