Niagara Police investigate fatal ATV crash in Wainfleet

A 37-year-old man is dead following an ATV crash in Wainfleet over the weekend.

Niagara Regional Police say emergency crews were called to Regional Road 45 East of Marshagan Rd. around 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

They say the man was driving the ATV westbound when he lost control, left the roadway and struck a tree.

The vehicle continued across a field and landed in the Welland River.

The rider suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His name has not been released.

Any witnesses with information regarding this collision are asked to contact investigators at (905) 688-4111 ext. 5500.