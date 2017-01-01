Niagara Police arrest man and woman charged in dog killing

Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Category: News, Niagara, Ontario
Tags: autopsy, charged, court, dog, killing, niagara police, university of guelph, welland

Niagara Regional Police arrested two people in Welland who are accused of killing a dog.

Officers said they received a tip from a concerned citizen to respond to a home in the city. Police found what is believed to be an American Eskimo dog that died as a result of injuries.

Police have not confirmed how the dog was killed but it will undergo an autopsy at the University of Guelph.

Jeffrey Tisi appeared in court on Saturday. He is charged with failing to comply with a probation order and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal. He has been remanded in custody.

Krhystina Paonessa is also charged with one count of unnecessary suffering to an animal. She has been released after a court appearance on Saturday.


