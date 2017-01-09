Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Niagara police arrest man caught breaking into home

Posted:
Category: Niagara
Tags: break and enter, break-ins, niagara falls, niagara police

niagara_police-2-1024x576

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged after he was caught breaking into a home in Niagara Falls.

Residents called police about a man who was seen going up to houses, knocking on doors and then going into backyards on Belmont Ave.

Police responded to the area and caught the man while he was breaking into a home.

Micheael Cirone, 25, is charged with break and enter with intent and fail to comply with a recognizance of bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php