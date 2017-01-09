Niagara police arrest man caught breaking into home

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged after he was caught breaking into a home in Niagara Falls.

Residents called police about a man who was seen going up to houses, knocking on doors and then going into backyards on Belmont Ave.

Police responded to the area and caught the man while he was breaking into a home.

Micheael Cirone, 25, is charged with break and enter with intent and fail to comply with a recognizance of bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.