Niagara police arrest man accused of exposing himself in Walmart

Niagara police have charged a 31-year-old man who has been accused of exposing himself to a young female within a Walmart store in St. Catharines.

Police were called to the Walmart at 420 Vansickle Road shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, they met with the store’s Loss Prevention officers who helped police track down the suspect through security camera footage. The man was found as he was leaving the property.

In a release, police say they were able to quickly locate the suspect and take him into custody without incident.

Rory Alexander Toth, 31, has been charged with exposure to person under the age of 16.

He is scheduled to appear via video for a bail hearing Jan. 15.