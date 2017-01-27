Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Niagara mother pleads guilt to sex crimes involving her child

child exploitation, hamilton, mother, niagara, Project Iceberg, sexual assault

A Niagara mother has pleaded guilty to more than a dozen sex crimes including molesting her four-year-old daughter and allowing the child to be sexually assaulted by others.

The 33-year-old woman was one of six people arrested last year following a nine-month investigation dubbed Project Iceberg.

Six children, aged four to 17, were rescued during the child exploitation investigation.

The woman is the biological mother to two of the female victims, the four-year-old and a girl under the age of 18.

The Niagara Falls Review reported the mother pleaded guilty to 17 sex related offences including sexual assault with a weapon, sexual interference and making and distributing child pornography.

She is expected to return to a St. Catharines court on May 27.

Last month, Arie Van Es, 28, was sentenced to a six year prison term for his involvement in the case. But Es will only spend 4 and half years behind bars because of time served.


