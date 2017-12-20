Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Niagara man causes $50K in damage to hospital

Category: Niagara
A Niagara man has been charged after a St. Catharines hospital sustained more than $50,000 in damage during an incident.

Officers were called to the Niagara Health System at 1200 Fourth Ave. around 11:55 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say a man barricaded himself in an area of the hospital and was causing excessive property damage.

Arthur Bialas, of Niagara-on-the-Lake, was arrested and charged with mischief. He is scheduled for a bail hearing on Dec. 20.

No injuries were reported but the incident caused a short disruption to the regular operation of the hospital.


