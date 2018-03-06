Niagara man arrested after shooting himself in foot, police say

A 24-year-old man from the Niagara Region is facing several charges after he allegedly shot himself in the foot and tried to blame it on someone else.

Police were called a home in Windsor, Ont. around 12 p.m. Saturday for reports of shots fired.

Officers found a 24-year-old man with a wound to his foot. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the man used a fake name when he identified himself to officers. He allegedly told police he had been a victim of a crime and had been shot.

Investigators believe the man had been holding a firearm during an argument when he accidentally shot himself in the foot.

Police have not recovered a firearm.

David McComb has been charged with obstruct peace officer, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, break of recognizance and numerous firearm related charges.