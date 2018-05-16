Niagara-on-the-Lake prepares for 4000 visitors from China

Imagine a company retreat with thousands of your co-workers half way around the world. That’s exactly what’s happening in Niagara.

Chinese company, ‘Nu Skin’ sent 4 000 employees on a five day trip to Canada. It’s expected to generate more than $8 million in visitor spending.

Two years ago Toronto won a bid over Vancouver to host the group on a five day trip, with one day dedicated to visiting Niagara.

Tegan Versolatto has more.