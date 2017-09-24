Niagara Health and Service Workers protest in Grimsby

Dozens of Niagara Health and Service Workers protested outside Maplecrest Village in Grimsby today.

Members of CLAC local 302 say staffing levels at two Revera owned retirement homes in Niagara will experience deep cuts.

Maplecrest in Grimsby is losing 138 service hours every two weeks the union says staff will see their work hours cut, and some will be reduced from full time to part time status and lose their health benefits.

Union members say Garrison Place in Fort Erie will experience the same cuts.