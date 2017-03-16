Niagara hardest hit by storm

After three straight days of snow there is relief on the way for the Niagara region.

People in Niagara were out with ice scrapers and shovels, digging out of more than 20 centimetres of snow and flurries and winds between 40 and 60 kilometres an hour made for a slow drive this morning along the QEW and rural parts of Niagara.

Environment Canada says it is hard to say how much snow has fallen across Southern Ontario, but the Niagara region was hit the hardest. They describe the storm as mammoth and for Niagara’s aging population – it was a struggle.

And with less than a week to the official start of spring people are hoping this is the last taste of winter.