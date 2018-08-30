;
Niagara Falls Water Board to spend $27 million to prevent sewage from flowing into the Niagara River

The U.S. agency responsible for multiple sewage dumps into the lower Niagara River, is planning to spend nearly $30 million in the near future to help upgrade their facility.

This after Niagara Falls MPP Wayne Gates challenged the Niagara Falls Water Board and multiple levels of government in an open letter last week.

From May of 2016 to August last year, it’s estimated that the Niagara Falls water board in the U.S. dumped raw sewage into the Niagara river 83 times, totaling nearly a half a billion gallons of sewage.

“It’s flowing down stream, hurting the fishing, the swimming… the message has to get out that we need to protect our water source.” Wayne Gates, MPP.

Gates wrote an open letter to the federal and provincial governments in Canada, the governor of New York state and to the water board.

The Niagara Falls Water Board has issued a statement in response to Wayne Gate’s open letter saying $27 million has been committed to upgrading it’s aging wastewater treatment plant.



