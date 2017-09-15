Watch CHCH Live
Niagara Falls Water Board fined $50,000 for black discharge

Category: Niagara
Tags: andrew cuomo, black discharge, new york, Niagara Falls Water Board, smelly water, tourist weekend

The state of New York is handing the Niagara Falls Water Board a $50,000 fine for unloading black, smelly water near the falls during a busy tourist weekend.

According to a report by the Associated Press, Governor Andrew Cuomo was in the falls yesterday to announce the penalty imposed on the Board.

Cuomo said state officials concluded the July 29 discharge was the result of ‘basic breaches in protocol.’

Water officials in the area have blamed old equipment and miscommunication between employees for the incident.


