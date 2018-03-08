Police concerned about missing Hamilton man

Police are asking for help in locating a missing Hamilton man.

William Bokstein went missing on Feb. 23 from the area of King St. E and Farleigh Ave.

Bokstein is 50 years old, 5’10” and between 180 and 190 lbs. He has an earring and nose ring and tattoos on both forearms.

Police got a tip that he was in Niagara Falls at around 11 a.m. on Feb. 24 but hasn’t been seen since.

Police say there’s a growing concern for his well-being as his family says this is unusual behaviour.

Anyone with information can contact the Division One Staff Sergeant at 905-546-4725 or call 911.