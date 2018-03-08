2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Police concerned about missing Hamilton man

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: hamilton police, missing man, William Bokstein

Bokstein1

Police are asking for help in locating a missing Hamilton man.

William Bokstein went missing on Feb. 23 from the area of King St. E and Farleigh Ave.

Bokstein is 50 years old, 5’10” and between 180 and 190 lbs. He has an earring and nose ring and tattoos on both forearms.

Police got a tip that he was in Niagara Falls at around 11 a.m. on Feb. 24 but hasn’t been seen since.

Police say there’s a growing concern for his well-being as his family says this is unusual behaviour.

Anyone with information can contact the Division One Staff Sergeant at 905-546-4725 or call 911.



LATEST STORIES

Playa del Carmen travel alert

Police concerned about missing Hamilton man

WATCH: New Lucy Maud Montgomery Heritage Minute

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php