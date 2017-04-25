Niagara Falls place of worship damaged, man charged

A 41-year-old man was arrested after allegedly causing $15,000 of damage to a local place of worship in Niagara Falls.

Arkadiusz Bednarczyk has been charged with assault, mischief over $5,000, and disturbing religious worship.

Officers were called to the place of worship on Monday after someone complained that a man was causing damage to the property.

Police say Bednarczyk is being held in custody pending a bail hearing in St. Catharines on Tuesday.