Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Niagara Falls place of worship damaged, man charged

Posted:
Category: Niagara
Tags: charge, damage, niagara falls, place of worship, police, service

policetape

A 41-year-old man was arrested after allegedly causing $15,000 of damage to a local place of worship in Niagara Falls.

Arkadiusz Bednarczyk has been charged with assault, mischief over $5,000, and disturbing religious worship.

Officers were called to the place of worship on Monday after someone complained that a man was causing damage to the property.

Police say Bednarczyk is being held in custody pending a bail hearing in St. Catharines on Tuesday.


LATEST STORIES

Police release photos of men wanted in animal cruelty investigation

Niagara Falls place of worship damaged, man charged

School boards warn parents about the new Netflix series '13 Reasons Why'

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php