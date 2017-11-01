Niagara Falls man, 34, charged with manslaughter

A Niagara Falls man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a 55-year-old man.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Waters Ave. near Bonnie St. around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday.

James Carson, 55, was found inside the home suffering from traumatic injuries. Paramedics attempted lifesaving resuscitation efforts but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Carson had been involved in an altercation with another man earlier in the night.

Officers arrested and charged 34-year-old James Robert Bishop around 12:25 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the two men were known to each other but did not specify the nature of their relationship.

Detectives are still investigating and are asking anyone with information to call 905-688-4111 ext. 9254.