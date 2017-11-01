Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Niagara Falls man, 34, charged with manslaughter

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Niagara
Tags: crime, james bishop, james carson, manslaughter, niagara

JamesCarsondeath

A Niagara Falls man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a 55-year-old man.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Waters Ave. near Bonnie St. around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday.

James Carson, 55, was found inside the home suffering from traumatic injuries. Paramedics attempted lifesaving resuscitation efforts but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Carson had been involved in an altercation with another man earlier in the night.

Officers arrested and charged 34-year-old James Robert Bishop around 12:25 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the two men were known to each other but did not specify the nature of their relationship.

Detectives are still investigating and are asking anyone with information to call 905-688-4111 ext. 9254.


LATEST STORIES

Toddler hurt after falling from second floor window

Niagara Falls man, 34, charged with manslaughter

Kleinburg bound

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php