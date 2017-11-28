Niagara Falls home hit by apparent shotgun blast

Niagara police are investigating after a home in Niagara Falls was hit with what appears to be a shotgun blast.

Niagara Regional Police were called for a report of shots fired near 2nd Ave. and Morrison St. on Friday around 10 p.m.

No one was injured but officers found a home in the area that had been hit. Investigators believe the home was targeted.

The suspect or suspects fled the area before officers arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, ext. 9318.