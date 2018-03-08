Niagara Falls couple arrested after string of break and enters

A Niagara Falls couple is facing charges after several homes were broken into last month.

The Niagara Falls Street Crime Unit began investigating a rash of daytime break and enters into homes on Victoria Ave. in February.

On Mar. 4, police say a homeowner confronted two people as they were breaking into a home and chased them away.

Officers along with members of the K9 Unit were called in to help search the area and one suspect was identified.

Police executed a search warrant at a home in the city on Mar. 7 and located the couple as well as evidence relating to the break-ins.

Janet Neyedly, 42, and Jamie Woodbeck, 39, are facing break and enter charges.

Police say they are in the early stages of the investigation, and anticipate further charges will be laid.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact Niagara police.