3 separate assaults in Niagara Falls Friday night

Police are looking for a group of men following a rash of violent attacks in Niagara Falls’ tourist area Friday night. 3 separate attacks and 3 tourist taken to hospital.

Niagara police say all the attacks were carried out by the same group of men and were unprovoked. They all happened within 5 minutes of each other.

At 9:35 police say a couple walking on Portage road near Fallsview were approached by a group of men and robbed. One of them was armed with an undisclosed weapon. At 9:40 another couple standing on the terrace at the back of the Embassy suites hotel was targeted and violently assaulted. It’s believed a knife was used but police would not confirm.

5 minutes later less than 200 metres away the same group attacked a man standing in the area of Dixon st. and Fallsview.

Police have surveillance footage and are looking to identify the attackers who are only being described as being between the ages of 18 to 25 and wearing hoodies and baggy pants.

Just a few hours later a man walking on Stanley ave was assaulted and robbed, it’s not clear if that attacker was involved in the earlier incidences.

Police have a dedicated group of officers in this area and tell us it is very rare that they get calls like this about tourists being assaulted.