Niagara cop charged with sexual assault, utter threats and mischief

Posted:
Category: Niagara
Tags: charged, niagara, officer, police

NIAGARA POLICE

A Niagara police officer has been arrested and is facing numerous criminal charges.

Constable Matthew Belzil, an 11-year veteran with the Niagara Regional Police Service, faces three counts of assault, two counts of utter threats, two counts of mischief and one count of sexual assault.

Police say the alleged incident happened while he was off duty.

Belzil is currently assigned to uniform patrol and has been suspended with pay pending further investigation.

Niagara police say they will not be providing any further comment, as the matter is now before the courts.


